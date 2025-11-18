Round 2 rematch: Flour Bluff and Pieper to face off in UIL 5A-DI football playoffs

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff football is one of 11 Coastal Bend teams that advanced to the second round of Texas high school football playoffs. The Hornets have the luxury of being back at home on Friday, but this round they face a familiar foe, the Pieper Warriors.

Last season, the Hornets upset Pieper in overtime 57-56 on a 2-point conversion. Flour Bluff graduated a lot of their offensive talent, but guys have filled the gaps. Lucian Cruz took over at quarterback, Samual Smith has surpassed 1,000 rushing yards and Ransom Watson and James Porter lead the receiver corps.

"Oh man that was such a great game," said Flour Bluff football head coach Clynton Elwood. "They're a very, very good team. They're well coached and our guys understand that. It's not easy task ever, especially in the playoffs, so the excitement is really high."

Pieper's offense is pass heavy. Two quarterbacks have thrown over 1,500 yards each, led by Isaiah Gaitan. The Hornets' defensive front is up to the challenge. Anthony Mimms leads Flour Bluff with 8 sacks, 3 forced fumbles and 14 tackles for loss. The senior credits working with his teammates in the trenches.

"We did a lot of sprints. We did one-on-ones with the o-line. Thank you to the o-line. They helped us out a lot," Mimms said. "I feel like we've gotten way faster than last year, way stronger and just overall better."

Flour Bluff and Pieper face off for the UIL 5A-DI Area matchup on Friday at 7 p.m. at Hornet Stadium.