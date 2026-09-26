ROBSTOWN, TX — Rockport-Fulton faced its biggest adversity on the first drive of the game.

District foe Robstown marched down the field and entered the red zone on its opening possession. But the Pirates never wavered. They forced a field goal, which sailed wide left, and they were never threatened again.

Rockport-Fulton (4-1, 2-0) defeated the Robstown Pickers 48-0 in a UIL 4A-DII clash on the road.

Rockport-Fulton shuts out Robstown on the road, moves to 2-0 in district play

Once the Pirates got the ball it only took three plays to get in the end zone. Senior QB Reid Snyder waltzed in untouched and scored the first touchdown.

From there it was an avalanche. Austin Walker scored from 4 yards out, Javon Benitez caught a 31 yard screen pass from Snyder, and just like that it was 21-0 Pirates lead in the second quarter.

Jaydin Leyva added another score to push the lead to 28.

George Solis III forced a turnover and got to celebrate with Rockport's turnover prop late in the half. The defense did not allow a score all night.

Robstown had several deep throws downfield but pass breakups by Payne Fry, Evan Richardson, and Jaiden Manero stopped multiple big play opportunities.

"That's all to the coaches," Manero said. "They teach us to stay disciplined in our coverages, break on the ball, and make the play."

Robstown will have a bye week before a bounce back opportunity against La Feria.

Rockport-Fulton also has a bye before traveling to London on October 8.

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