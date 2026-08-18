Rockport-Fulton reloads roster, senior leaders hungry to win district title outright

ROCKPORT, Texas — Once again the Rockport-Fulton Pirates are a front runner to win the district in UIL 4A-DII, and that's without having a lot of returners coming back. This year's Pirates are going to rely on their veteran leadership and head coach Eric Soza to get all of the Pirates on board.

"We do have a lot of new young guys that are coming in and that are very physical," said Rockport-Fulton senior swingman and outside lineman Ford Anderson, "We had a very physical defense last year, but the new guys are coming in and stepping it up."

Larissa Liska

Rockport-Fulton returns four starters on defense. Replacing their front seven has been the focus.

"Our secondary returned from last year," Soza said. "They were the young group last year, and now they're the veteran group this year. Coach Black and the defensive staff they've got a great plan."

Larissa Liska

The Pirates are going to be fresh on offense with two returning varsity starters, senior right guard Tanner Starling and senior quarterback Reid Snyder.

"He understands the offense. He understands me as a play caller," Soza said. "He understands really what everybody's responsibility is, so that makes us be able to do a lot more things. Not just be a typical slot-T team. We do want to spread things out and give defenses a lot to be able to work on."

Larissa Liska

Rockport-Fulton is in an eight team district alongside London, Port Isabel, H.M. King, Robstown, La Feria, Ingleside and La Grulla. Despite having a new team, the Pirates' goal remains the same, winning the championship outright this fall.

"A district win would be a great thing for us,"said Rockport-Fulton senior right guard Tanner Starling. "I thing the new district that we're in as long as we put in good work I think we can make it happen."

Rockport-Fulton kicks off their schedule with a home game against the Goliad Tigers on Friday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m.