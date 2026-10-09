Rockport-Fulton forces three first half turnovers in key district win over London on Game Night South Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Rockport-Fulton running back Austin Walker had some thoughts about his defense after a big win over London.

"In my opinion [the defense] is the best in the district and is going to be the best in Rockport history," Walker said emphatically.

Rockport-Fulton forces three first half turnovers in key district win over London

The senior running back had two touchdowns en route to a 38-20 win over London (4-2, 2-1) on Game Night South Texas.

His statement about the defense drew some reactions from his teammates on a night where they forced three turnovers in the first half, the key to the win.

The first came as London entered the red zone in the first quarter. Rockport's Lincoln Mitchell crashed on an inside run and forced a fumble that Luke Kalhoefer was able to recover.

The second turnover was when London trailed 21-0 desperately needing to respond. QB Colton Wiseman darted out of the pocket and scrambled 20 yards but the Rockport defense did not quit. A gaggle of green and white jerseys kept punching the ball and it came loose for Jake Self to recover.

The final turnover of the half was the most important. London, still trailing 21-0, drove inside the Rockport 10 yard line with under a minute to play. Wiseman scanned the field and tried to find an open man but it was picked off by Evan Richardson.

Richardson returned the ball almost to the opposite end zone but was brought down just short with 1.1 seconds in the half.

It was just enough time for Jussiah Pereyra to knock in a field goal to make it 24-0 at halftime.

London scored 14 straight in the second half to cut the deficit to 10 but those turnovers gave Rockport enough breathing room to close it out.

London will look to bounce back hosting Grulla next week.

Rockport will host La Feria next Friday.

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