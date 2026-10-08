Rockport-Fulton and London face off on Game Night South Texas for UIL 4A-DII District 16 lead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Over at Pirate Stadium Thursday night the UIL 4A-DII District 16 lead is up for grabs with possibly the championship on the line. It’s a battle of the Pirates, Rockport-Fulton faces London. Both teams are 4-1 this fall and 2-0 in district. The main difference is that Rockport-Fulton leans on the run game and London likes to pass. This game has potential to be electric.

"If you take away one of us you've got to worry about three other people out there. We can all run deep," said London junior receiver Maddox Jennings. "We can all catch a five yard pass and go get yards, so I think that's what makes it really hard."

Larissa Liska

London quarterback Colton Wiseman has thrown for nearly 900 yards and 11 touchdowns. He's also rushed for five touchdowns. His running back Jake Castaneda credits improvement in the o-line.

"Them being physical and coming off the ball faster has let me and Colton Wiseman just get in that hole and take off," said London senior Castaneda.

Larissa Liska

The maroon Pirates are electric, but they're about to face one of the toughest 4A defenses in South Texas.

"Rockport is a very solid football team," said London football head coach Andy Smith. "I mean they've given up three touchdowns on defense all year. Really well coached. Coach Soza and his staff do an amazing job."

Larissa Liska

"Definitely physicality. We're there all of the time," said Rockport-Fulton senior cornerback and receiver Evan Richardson. "Everybody, we rush to the ball and just hard hitters on the team."

Rockport-Fulton's offense is run heavy in the slot-t. They've rushed for 1,375 yards and 19 touchdowns.

"We got a big mix of everything," said Rockport-Fulton senior quick guard Hoss Littleton. "We've got some speed with 'Jet' (Jaydin) Leyva, some power with Javon (Benitez) and we're just well-rounded with everybody."

Larissa Liska

"The offensive line is one reason why we are so successful offensively, but then having Reid Snider at quarterback, a 3-year starter," said Rockport-Fulton football head coach Eric Soza.

A total team effort from both teams has put them (2-0) in district. This Thursday only one will take the district lead.

"Finally in a race for a district championship and that's been our main goal all year," Jennings said.

Larissa Liska

Our Game Night South Texas live TV matchup between Rockport-Fulton and London in the battle of the Pirates kicks off on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. with broadcast starting at 7 on our sister station KDF and on our website. Also possibly on our YouTube. It's going to be a fantastic game.