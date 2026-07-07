Robstown's Tristen Flores brings home fifth USA Boxing National Championship

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Robstown is home to a 13-year-old USA Boxing youth fighter that continues to win no matter what division or weight class he competes. As of July 2026 Tristen Flores has won 5 USA Boxing Junior Olympic National Championships.

"Just him competing against the best of the best and making it look so easy that's how you know, man this kid is something special," said Robstown Boxing Club head coach and Tristen's father Robert Vela. "It's not just me being his dad, but other coaches from all over come up to me like, man he fights so beautiful and that kid has got it."

Since 2023 Flores has brought home five gold medals and one silver from National tournaments. His latest victory was at the USA Boxing National Junior Olympic Summer Festival in Wichita, Kansas. Flores won the Intermediate 95 pound division by taking down 4 opponents in a 16-man bracket.

"I was really happy because I know I put in a lot of work to win this one and just winning it was so exciting for me," Flores said.

Larissa Liska

Over a four year span his record stands at 81 wins and only 8 losses. He still remains at the top of the rankings, even after moving up weight divisions.

"He has a lot of experience," Vela said. "His attributes make him a hard opponent for anybody. He's tall, he's fast, so they just usually try to avoid him."

USA Boxing

Boxing is more than just stamina, power and throwing a good jab.

"The hardest part was probably keeping my weight all week, especially going on the second day because once you eat you have to cut all of that back," Flores said.

The pain is worth the reward as Flores not only represents the Coastal Bend and team Texas, but he also makes friends who want to take photos with him along the way.

Larissa Liska

"It gives me a lot of motivation knowing that people look up to me, so I'm just trying to do my best for them," Flores said.

The next big tournament for Flores is the last National Championship of the year in Lafayette, Louisiana. We wish Tristen and the team the best of luck.

Tristen Flores' National Championship Appearances



2023 USA boxing National Junior Olympics bantam male 65lb (Lubbock TX) Gold medal

2024 USA boxing National Junior Olympics Summer Festival bantam male 75lb (Wichita Kansas) Gold medal

2025 USA boxing National Junior Olympics bantam male 80lb (Las Vegas Nevada) Gold medal

2025 USA boxing National Open Championships bantam 85lb (Tulsa Oklahoma) silver medal

2025 USA Boxing National Championships Intermediate 85lb (Lubbock Tx) Gold medal

2026 USA boxing National junior Olympic Summer festival intermediate 95lb (Wichita Kansas) Gold medal