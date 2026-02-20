Robstown's Andrew Martinez signs with Texas State athletics media department

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Robstown high school celebrated a unique college signing day for Andrew Martinez. The senior is going to Texas State to help Bobcat athletics in the media department. After two years, Martinez became the first Robstown student to earn a certificate in broadcast journalism.

“You dedicate half of your time participating in games and livestreams and learning about not only behind the camera, but in front of the camera also," Martinez said. "Every time that I get to take pictures or broadcast something I like to be on the field. I like to see the players in motion. I like to see the players get happy.”

Larissa Liska

Martinez found his passion for journalism his junior year. At the time all he knew about himself is that he was the class clown and troublemaker, but journalism helped him capture a brighter future.

“It wasn’t until my junior year when I sat down and I reflected on is that really who I wanted to be or who I wanted to be reminded me," Martinez said. "I wanted to leave having kids look up to me.”