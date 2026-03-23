Robstown Lady Pickers capture fifth consecutive state powerlifting title

The Robstown ISD Lady Pickers powerlifting team captured the THSWPA State Championship on March 20 in Edinburg, Texas. The victory marks an incredible fifth consecutive team state title for the program.

The team delivered outstanding performances across multiple weight classes. Paloma Calderon led the team, earning first place in the 123-pound weight class. Calderon was named Outstanding Lightweight Lifter Overall and took top honors in the squat, bench press, and deadlift.

Additional individual results included Kylie Galvan taking first place in the 114-pound weight class, Katarina Herrera earning second place in the 132-pound weight class, and Gavigail Martinez securing third place in the 165-pound weight class.

Head Coach Tony Ramon was recognized as the Most Winning Coach of the Meet in his first year with Robstown ISD. Ramon credited the program’s continued success to the strong foundation and tradition already in place.

The milestone reflects the dedication, discipline, and excellence of the student-athletes and coaching staff as the Lady Pickers continue to raise the bar at the state level during Women's History Month.

Robstown ISD

Robstown ISD

Robstown ISD

Robstown ISD