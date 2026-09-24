ROBSTOWN, TX — The Robstown Pickers are riding a two-game winning streak heading into Friday's district matchup against Rockport-Fulton, this week's Friday Night Fever Game of the Week.

The Pickers live by three simple words, according to junior defensive lineman and running back Dominic Figueroa.

Robstown and Rockport-Fulton clash in UIL 4A-D2 District 16 matchup on Friday Night Fever

"Tough people win... TPW."

Figueroa said the standard will be tested against a physical Rockport-Fulton squad.

"They're a real physical team I'll give them that. They're a real hard Slot-T team. Probably the best Slot-T team I've ever played," Figueroa said.

The Pirates rely on a strong running attack behind their Slot-T offense, but Rockport-Fulton head coach Eric Soza said the team will adapt its game plan as needed.

"At this point in the season it's whatever is going to win the ball game. If the run game is going to get it, then great. We have a quarterback in Reid Snyder that I trust him with the ball in his hand. If we gotta throw the ball we're going to throw the ball too," Soza said.

Senior quarterback Reid Snyder has 23 carries for 111 yards and 4 touchdowns on the ground. Robstown counters with its own mobile senior quarterback in Trevin Crowley, who has 34 carries for 340 yards and 2 touchdowns.

"We have a bunch of athletes who move all over the field. You're going to have to cover us but you're going to have to stop the run," Crowley said.

Robstown started the season 0-2, with costly turnovers setting the team back. The Pickers have since turned things around, scoring 34 points in a win against Santa Getrudis Academy and 44 against Ingleside for their first district win of the season.

Head coach Travis Crowley credited the offensive line for the turnaround.

"Our O-Line has played extremely well the past two weeks giving our quarterback time and opening up running lanes for our running backs," Crowley said.

Rockport-Fulton also picked up its first district win last week, defeating H-M King while collecting 3 sacks and holding the opposition to 7 points.

"Obviously the next game is a big game but our ultimate goal is to win district and we just want to make a dominant statement," senior linebacker Levi Garcia said.

Junior defensive lineman Angel Alvarado said the Pirates' physicality starts with pursuit.

"Flying to the ball it helps us a lot. Just running to the ball making sure nobody is going to cut back in and make a big play," Alvarado said.

Figueroa, meanwhile, has a simple message for his Robstown teammates heading into the matchup.

"Don't worry about any keys or anything just go make a mess," Figueroa said.

The game kicks off on Friday at 7pm in Robstown.

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