Robstown and Rockport-Fulton battle for district lead on Game Night South Texas

ROCKPORT, Texas — Our Game Night South Texas live TV matchup on Thursday features two teams battling for the UIL 4A-DII District 15 lead, the Rockport-Fulton Pirates vs. Robstown Cotton Pickers. Both of these teams have not won a district title in a long time, so we'll see which team will finish on top.

"It's them understanding what it takes. Last year's seniors kind of set that foundation and its tradition," Rockport-Fulton football head coach Eric Soza. "We want to be able to build that tradition and be able to bring a district championship back to Rockport-Fulton."

The last time the Pirates won district was 6 years ago in 2019. Rockport-Fulton's offense has found success on the ground. Last week against Ingleside seven different players scored.

"I think we have a mix of all. Zane (Rios) he's fast. That's our fast guy," said Rockport-Fulton senior halfback and free safety Jaxon Keown. "Traey (Alvarado) is going to run over a guy, and then me I'm just reading."

The Pirates defense attacks at the line of scrimmage. They've recorded 21 sacks and helped create 8 interceptions, including 2 pick 6's. Rockport-Fulton senior defensive end Caleb Wilshire caught one of those pick 6's against Ingleside.

"We have very good technique because we're not very big right," said Wilshire. "We can't just throw ourselves in there, so we really have to work on technique. Just using our speed."

"With the amount of seniors we have, the leadership on the field and just being able to just play as a team," said Rockport-Fulton senior linebacker Kam Alston. "We've all been playing football together since we were in seventh grade, so we're able to work closely together."

Larissa Liska

They'll need that teamwork to slow down Robstown's offense. The Cotton Pickers have scored 20 or more points in all six of their wins.

"We have quick running backs, big solid running backs that hit that hole, receivers all around that are all pretty quick and the quarterback is versatile,' said Robstown senior receiver and safety Tim Sanchez. "He can throw and he's got speed."

Sanchez leads the team with 688 total yards. It's their versatility that makes them tough to stop.

"I think that's why we have been pretty much successful this year," said Robstown football head coach Travis Crowley. "We have the ability to move kids around and play multiple spots to get the ball in their hands at different positions in different positions to give the defense different looks."

Robstown rallies around their defense. They've held 6 of their 7 opponents to 14 points or less. Now the Cotton Pickers are chasing their first district title since 1966.

"It means a lot. I mean we've always been doubted," said Robstown senior running back and linebacker Ricardo Ruiz. "Almost lost I guess, so it means a lot to have the chance and the team and the coaches to do it.">

Robstown and Rockport-Fulton faceoff for Game Night South Texas on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. at Pirate Stadium. You can catch the game live on our sister station KDF, on our website and on our YouTube KRIS 6+.

Thank you to Thomas J. Henry for supporting Coastal Bend athletes and Game Night South Texas.