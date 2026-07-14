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Richie Roman drafted by Royals, becomes 4th Coastal Bend player in organization currently

Roman, a pitcher from the University of Houston, was selected 509th overall in the 17th round of the MLB Draft.
Richie Roman selected in MLB Draft 17th round by Royals
Richie Roman selected in MLB Draft 17th round by Royals
No. 24 Carroll takes District 29-5A lead in 5-0 win, Ramon delivers 12 strikeouts
Posted

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania — The Coastal Bend has another athlete headed to professional baseball after Carroll High School graduate and pitcher Richie Roman was selected by the Kansas City Royals in the MLB Draft.

Roman was chosen 509th overall in the 17th round. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound right-hander most recently played for the University of Houston.

During his junior season, Roman appeared in 13 games, making 4 starts on the mound. He finished with a 2-1 record, 31 strikeouts and the second-best ERA on the team at 3.86.

Roman is now 1 of 4 Coastal Bend players in the Royals organization. Ray alum Nick Loftin is in the Big Leagues, Calallen pitcher Justin Lamkin is at Double-A, and Sinton catcher Blake Mitchell plays in High-A.


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