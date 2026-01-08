Repping the Town, Robstown boxer Tristen Flores wins fourth National Championship

ROBSTOWN, Texas — 13-year-old prodigy Tristen Flores at the Robstown Boxing Club has already won four USA Boxing National Championships in his youth career, including two in 2025. How his journey began is an inspiration.

"He's just very competitive," said Robstown Boxing Club head coach Robert Vela. "He doesn't like to lose. That drive is what drives him to stay in the gym and keep winning. He knows what he's got to do. He's go to stay in the gym all of the time and he does."

Larissa Liska

Flores dedicates 2-3 hours to boxing six days a week, and it shows in the ring. Flores ended 2025 as the top ranked Intermediate boxer in the 85 lbs. weight class, finishing with a (14-2) record. He won Nationals in Vegas and Lubbock, and finished second in Tulsa in a very close split decision.

"I feel good because I like the atmosphere around," Flores said. "Like everyone is watching and screaming."

He's got a good coach, his father Robert Vela. He finished his pro career with 14 wins, 1 loss and 1 draw.

"He's (Tristen) tall, he's lengthy, very athletic, and he's agile," Vela said. "That gives a lot of opponents trouble. Especially with his jab. He has a beautiful jab. His jab wins his fights."

Larissa Liska

While his family has a rich history of boxing, including his grandfather who established the boxing gym, it was bullying that brought him to the ring.

"I got more mature in that not all words hurt and you can push through it," Flores said. "Just comes in one ear and out the other."

Flores got tired of being picked on, and now he's the one standing up and helping others.

"It broke my heart because I felt like I failed him because I didn't have him in the gym early enough, so brought him to the gym," Vela said. "It started off as just, hey we're going to workout so if anything happens you can have the confidence to defend yourself."

Larissa Liska

Flores has boxed in about 80 fights, and only lost 8 or 9 matches.

"A lot of coaches come up to me and say, 'Man he's so amazing. He's so awesome.' All of that and he's still humble," Vela said.

Flores puts a lot of work in the gym, but his confidence comes from his pre-fight talks with his father.

"Him knowing that I'm proud of him regardless of what happens when he gets in there," Vela said. "That's what's so important to me."

Flores' goal is make it to Team USA, and his dream is to help his family.

"To make it pro," Flores said. "Get big and get a lot of money so I can buy my mom a house."

Larissa Liska

If you'd like to join the boxing gym or donate Robstown Boxing Club's future National Championship trips you can reach out to Robert Vela on Facebook.