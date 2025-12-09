Refugio role model Delossantos helps leave legacy, teaching brother Bobcat Pride

REFUGIO, Texas — In Refugio the tradition continues for Bobcat football, punching their ticket back to the UIL 2A-DI State Semifinal for the first time in three years. Their ultimate goal is to bring back another State Championship. Their last title was won in 2019, but first they've got to take down Joaquin.

"These guys want to win it all, so that's kind of been their attitude," said Refugio football head coach Drew Cox.

No. 1 Refugio and their State Semifinal opponent the Joaquin Rams have rallied around the run game.

"Weimar was a lot of run first. Rosebud threw some, but they were a big running team. Some of the non-district games we played were big running teams. You know we've had a lot of experience with teams like that," Cox said. "Our defense has been playing really good. They're just going to have to keep it up."

Both programs have rushed for over 4,000 yards. Thursday night is going to come down to which defense can close the gaps and shut down run lanes, and the Bobcat's schedule has prepared them for this.

"You know we're undersized," said Refugio senior defensive tackle Jason Delossantos. "You're going to go up against a 6-foot tall kid, a 300 pounder, but it's really like the confidence that you have and the swagger that you play with. I feel like that helps us a lot."

Refugio kicks off the UIL 2A-DI State Semifinal against Joaquin on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at CY-Fair FCU Stadium at the Berry Center in Houston.

"Jason is one of those kids that's all in. Comes to every meeting. He's at everything," Cox said. "Never misses. It's just so important to him."

"Jason is one of those kids that's all in. Comes to every meeting. He's at everything," Cox said. "Never misses. It's just so important to him."

Jason Delossantos is a 5-foot-11 275 pound defensive tackle that's aggressive at the line of scrimmage. The team captain is also a strong leader.

"Oh the defensive line has been great this year," Delossantos said. "You know we got me. I've got a teammate Malachi (Dubose), Taden (Perez), Thor (Bass) and Alex (Hernandez)."

Delossantos' leadership goes beyond the field. He's setting an example for his younger brother Polo Durham.

"When he goes to college I will be the one that will be playing football, and I will be the one behind him, following him," Durham said.

Larissa Liska

Durham wanted to be part of the team, so two years ago he asked the coaches if he could carry a team flag.

"I get to run out and show Bobcat pride," Durham said.

"He does not miss a game. You know for me to see him on the sidelines and to run out with the flag he started doing that because of me," Delossantos said. "That really showed me that I've got to be a role model. I've got little eyes watching me."

That passion has played a part in building Refugio's dynasty.

"I'll just see 50 kids running out with flags and everything," Cox said. "You just think well that's the future."