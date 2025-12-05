Refugio is UIL 2A-DI State Semifinal bound, outscores Mason 27-13

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The No. 1 Refugio Bobcats are going back to the UIL 2A-DI State Semifinals for the first time in three years after outscoring Mason 27-13 on Thursday at Heroes Stadium in San Antonio. This fourth round matchup was a defensive battle early.

"Defense just shut them down and we were able to wear them down a little bit," said Refugio football head coach Drew Cox. "Score enough points to beat them."

Larissa Liska

Refugio scored first on their opening drive. Senior Ray Lewis called his own number on an 11 yard quarterback keeper, but the Bobcats missed the extra point for a 6-0 lead. Mason answered with trickery in the backfield and a deep 55 yard pass, taking the lead 7-6.

Scoring got quiet until late in the second quarter. After a few Refugio turnovers, the Bobcats found their groove behind senior running back Zander Wills. He capitalized on a 34 yard gain and then punched it in from 4 yards out. Then Wills ran it in for the 2 point conversion and Refugio was back on top 14-7 going into halftime.

"It means a lot," said Wills. "A lot of us have been on this team for a while. We've seen our older players make it and we've dreamed of making it ever since."

Larissa Liska

Mason was able to close the gap right before the fourth quarter, down 14-13. Then Refugio took control. Laytyn Garza and Wills found the endzone, giving the Bobcats the commanding 27-13 lead.

Refugio advances to the UIL 2A-DI State Semifinals where they'll play the winner of Joaquin and St. Augustine on Thurs., Dec. 11 at the Berry Center in Cypress. Bobcat fans pack your bags because it's time for a road trip to Houston.