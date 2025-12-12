Refugio falls to Joaquin 38-27 in State Semifinal, Rams overcome 14 point deficit

CYPRESS, Texas — The Refugio Bobcats hed a two possession lead 28-14 in the fourth quarter of the UIL 2A-DI State Semifinal, but that was not enough. Joaquin not only answered on each drive at the end, but they also caused damage on special teams to seal the deal 37-28 over Refugio on Thursday in Cypress.

"Yeah I mean I've been on the team for four years since I was a freshman," said Refugio senior Fabian Garcia. "First time I've been at this field (Cy-Fair FCU Stadium) we played Terry Bussey and the Timpson Bears. Honestly one of the best teams that I've seen in person, but thank you Bobcat nation. This has been the funnest, best ride I could ever ask for. Even though we did not go out how we wanted to I just want to tell everybody that I'm proud of you and thank you for believing in all of us."

Refugio scored on their opening drive. Senior quarterback Ray Lewis threw a pass to the corner, tipped off defenders hands and fell into the arms of teammate Laytyn Garza for the 19 yard touchdown to put the Bobcats up 7-0.

Joaquin tied it up in the second quarter when Amarion Wilson scored from a few yards out, tying the game 7-7. Refugio did not let that last long. Four minutes later, Refugio's Lewis called his own number, avoided the tackle and scored a 3 yard touchdown for the 14-7 lead going into halftime.

Despite Joaquin getting the ball first in the second half, Refugio scored again. This time senior Zander Wills rumbled in from 3 yards out to put the Bobcats up 20-7. Refugio missed the extra point.

Joaquin finds a way to hang in there, but not until the fourth quarter. Cooper Bragg rushes around the edge for a 2 yard touchdown, closing the gap 20-14. That did not last long, Refugio's Wills finds another gear for the 54 yard touchdown, putting the Bobcats up 28-14 with 11:38 left in the game. Then just over a minute later Joaquin moves downfield fast, finding the endzone. Now down 28-21.

This is how Joaquin took over in the fourth quarter. The Rams recover an onside kick, and capitalize by taking their first lead of the game 29-28 with 6:25 left to play. Then Joaquin kicks a short high kickoff. Ball hits a Bobcat and rolls right to the Rams. Great keep away time management by Joaquin. With 2:06 left to play Jacob Gatlin finds a gap and scores a 7 yard touchdown. Bragg scores on a 2 point conversion to make it a 2 possession game 37-28. Refugio tries to score quickly, but their pass is intercepted with 1:26 left.

The Bobcats end their season with an impressive (13-1) record, making it back to the fifth round for the first time in three years. KRIS 6 is proud of Refugio.