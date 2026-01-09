Refugio' Delossantos and Bass sign with Schreiner University's first football team since 1950's

REFUGIO, Texas — It was college signing day for two senior linemen at Refugio. The best part was that they inked their commitments to the same university.

Jason Delossantos and Thor Bass will play football at Schreiner University. This past fall, they helped lead a strong Refugio rushing team to the UIL 2A-DI State Semifinal. Delossantos adds a defensive tackle to the Schreiner roster. He ended his senior season first-team all-district. Bass is an offensive guard that can also play defensive tackle. He was the district co-offensive MVP.

"Schreiner was the right chose for me because it's beautiful over there for one," Delossantos said. "Two, building that connection with my Coach (Chris) Biggurs, my position coach. Just having that relationship go on and on and on and showing that they really wanted me meant a lot to me."

Larissa Liska

Their decision to go to Schreiner is even more exciting because they will be on the first football roster since the school last fielded a team in the 1950's.

"It's an honor. It's really cool because it's the first team that really matters, so if I do really good, which hopefully I do," Bass said. "I'm going to push myself too, and then I'll be remembered."