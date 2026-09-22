Ray's Cuatro Kennedy named 2026 week four Game Changer of the Week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Ray Texans football program has been on the rise. The past two years they've punched their ticket to playoffs. Now in 2026 they start the season undefeated (4-0) for the first time in 10 years. This team is well-rounded, but in week 4 against Carroll senior defensive back Cuatro Kennedy made some big time plays and that's why he's our Game Changer of the Week.

"We're the strongest defense in the city physically and to be able to play all together like we do it just really helps out," Kennedy said.

Larissa Liska

Kennedy led the Ray defense last week with 2 interceptions, 1 pick 6, 5 total tackles and 1 pass deflection. It was a tough task, and the Texans stood the test winning 30-19.

"There's a lot of strong receiver corps in Corpus (Christi) and Carroll is definitely one of them," Kennedy said. "We just study the route concepts, know what to do and we're all on the same page."

This season Kennedy has 4 interceptions. That's the total he tallied last fall in 2025. The 6-foot-2 free safety is confident in the game plan.

"Lots of experience and real command of the back end," said Ray football's new head coach Brian Herman. "We've kept our coordinators in place, so he understands the defense. He knows it real well and it's like having a coach on the field."

Larissa Liska

The (4-0) start already gives Ray more wins then they had Kennedy's freshman and sophomore year. These Texans believed in the process and are seeing the results.

"I'm really proud," Kennedy said. "It's just seeing the teams that beat us back then, seeing us beat all of the teams that we lost to back then every year. Again, it's just a really great feeling."

The Texans recently took down Miller, who held a 7 game win-streak over Ray, and Carroll, a team riding a 4 game win-streak.

Kennedy, a Ray team captain, is ready for district play to kick off this Friday. A schedule that features five teams from the Valley until they face Gregory-Portland week 11.

"Go Ray go," Kennedy said.

Larissa Liska

In week 5 the Texans kick off UIL 5A-DII District 15 play with a road trip against Brownsville Pace on Thursday at 7 p.m.

RAY'S 2026 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Week 1: Ray 69, Moody 0

Week 2: Ray 47, King 6

Week 3: Ray 18, Miller 0

Week 4: Ray 30, Carroll 19

Week 5: vs. Brownsville Pace (Start of UIL 5A-DII District 15)

Week 6: Bye Week

Week 7: vs. Lopez

Week 8: vs. Porter

Week 9: vs. Mercedes

Week 10: vs. Donna

Week 11: vs. Gregory-Portland

Thank you to Thomas J. Henry for supporting Coastal Bend athletes.