Ray holds off Carroll 4-2 in UIL District 29-5A baseball game one

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Ray Texans held off Carroll 4-2 on Friday in their UIL District 29-5A matchup at Whataburger Field.

The Texans got on the board in the bottom of the first after OJ Ruiz tripled to center and Aaron Castillo hit a sac fly, each scoring 1 run. Ray added another run in the third when Jarron Sandoval doubled down the left field line.

Ruiz earned the win for the Texans on the mound. The senior starter surrendered 5 hits and 2 runs, 1 earned, over 7 innings, striking out 8 batters and walking 2.

Ray and Carroll play game 2 of their series on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Cabaniss Field.