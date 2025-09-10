Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Ranked teams Beeville and Flour Bluff sweep on Tuesday Volleys

Beeville volleyball celebrates Harper Green spike
No. 21 Flour Bluff sweeps Alice in District 29-5A volleyball game
ROBSTOWN, Texas — The Coastal Bend has three volleyball teams ranked in the top 25 for their classification according to the updated TGCA poll from Sept. 8, 5A No. 21 Flour Bluff (26-6, 5-0), 4A No. 3 Beeville (27-3) and 3A No. 3 Orange Grove (16-3).

Beeville won three sets against Robstown 25-11, 25-10 and 25-7 in a non-district game. Harper Green led the Lady Trojans with 15 kills, 9 digs and 2 ace serves. She also had 2 digs. Khloe Avalos had 25 assists and 5 ace serves. Beeville will be put to the test on Friday at Calallen.

Flour Bluff swept Alice 3-0 in a UIL District 29-5A duel. The Lady Hornets won 25-7, 25-15 and 25-5. Emily Eggleston led the team with 14 kills, followed by Alyssa Thornton with 12. Lola Fisher tallied 25 assists, Hollie Santos and Kate Croft led Flour Bluff with 6 digs and Thornton and Croft totaled 3 ace serves.

Orange Grove won a non-district matchup against Ingleside in three sets 25-16, 25-7 and 25-16. The Lady Bulldogs start district on Friday in Hebbronville.

