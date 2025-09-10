Ranked teams Beeville and Flour Bluff sweep on Tuesday Volleys

ROBSTOWN, Texas — The Coastal Bend has three volleyball teams ranked in the top 25 for their classification according to the updated TGCA poll from Sept. 8, 5A No. 21 Flour Bluff (26-6, 5-0), 4A No. 3 Beeville (27-3) and 3A No. 3 Orange Grove (16-3).

Beeville won three sets against Robstown 25-11, 25-10 and 25-7 in a non-district game. Harper Green led the Lady Trojans with 15 kills, 9 digs and 2 ace serves. She also had 2 digs. Khloe Avalos had 25 assists and 5 ace serves. Beeville will be put to the test on Friday at Calallen.

No. 3 Beeville sweeps Robstown in non-district volleyball game

Flour Bluff swept Alice 3-0 in a UIL District 29-5A duel. The Lady Hornets won 25-7, 25-15 and 25-5. Emily Eggleston led the team with 14 kills, followed by Alyssa Thornton with 12. Lola Fisher tallied 25 assists, Hollie Santos and Kate Croft led Flour Bluff with 6 digs and Thornton and Croft totaled 3 ace serves.

No. 21 Flour Bluff sweeps Alice in District 29-5A volleyball game

Orange Grove won a non-district matchup against Ingleside in three sets 25-16, 25-7 and 25-16. The Lady Bulldogs start district on Friday in Hebbronville.