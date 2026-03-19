Rafael Davila grew youth boxing in Corpus Christi, former athletes follow in his teachings

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On a wall at the Corpus Christi Police Officers Association Boxing Gym there are photos of teams that won the Corpus Christi Regional Golden Gloves. Their commonality is that they are all coached by legendary trainer Rafael Davila, and his legacy in the ring will never be forgotten.

"That was one of the proudest moments that I had," Davila said. "My goal was to build the biggest team."

Larissa Liska

The 1966 Miller grad and Corpus Christi Golden Gloves Champion was responsible for building a consistent team that continued to grow, but his coaching all began with Davila's Boxing Club. A simple training setup that began in the backyard to help his younger brother Ruben after Molina closed.

"I don't have any equipment," Davila said. "He said, 'I'll give you a sandbag, a speed bag and a jump rope. That's all you need."

He began boxing when he was 8 or 9 years-old. His father from Mexico became a U.S. citizen and worked construction. Behind the building there was a boxing gym and once his family got involved that's when Davila found his passion.

Larissa Liska

Davila trained over 100 boxers, producing 30-plus Golden Gloves Champions, 5 or more National champions, at least 15 professional boxers and two Corpus Christi Hall of Fame inductees.

"Not to be prejudice, but not comparison to any other coach," said former boxer David Leal. "The champions that he's produced, the pro boxers that he's produced and the dedication that he's produced. It's sublime."

"I knew I belonged in this gym and that's why I made the transition to come here," said James Elizalde about going pro. "The sparring is what I needed."

Davila not only coached professional boxers, but he believed in training young athletes. He taught life lessons that go beyond the ring.

"Basically he taught us more to defend ourselves and to be honest and true," said former boxer Gilbert Benavidez Jr. "That's what I became and I did good. I went to the Junior Olympics. I was the first silver medalist, 1980."

"He kept a lot of kids off the street, a lot of kids that were juveniles when were growing up," said former boxer Richard Garza. "He was firm. You know, you show up. You're not here to play.

Davila family

He was an advocate for hosting Corpus Christi tournaments. Even after coaching, boxers could find Davila in their corner. He was a fair judge and referee, serving a lifelong family commitment. That's why when many of his boxers received the call, they wanted to meet Davila one more time at the gym.

"To see all of his boxers now to the present from the past it was a great feeling," said former boxer Ron Guerrero. "A lot of them that almost forgot about it showed up."

Corpus Christi Police Officers Association Boxing Gym

About a decade ago, Davila put on the gloves one last time to compete and win in the Masters National Division. Now at 77-year-old, he was recently asked if he could box again, would he?

"I'd make myself strong for a year and I'd beat this cancer, so I could get back in the ring," Davila said. "That's how much I love it."

Davila has been fighting stage 4 colon and lung cancer since 2023 and is continuing his fight.

He also served in the military. Davila was an Air Force Vietnam veteran.

Davila family

Davila will celebrate his 78th birthday on April 1, 2026.