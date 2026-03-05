Port Aransas basketball looks to avenge last year's regional final loss, reach first state semis since 2003

PORT ARANSAS, TX — Port Aransas boys basketball is still playing in regional week, and the Marlins say the secret to their success comes on the defensive end.

The Marlins have allowed just 32 points per game through three tournament games, setting up a rematch with Hearne — the team that eliminated them in last year's regional final.

Port Aransas boys basketball looks to avenge last year's regional final loss, reach first state semis since 2003

Head coach Kris Jones, who celebrated his 300th win this season, says the program has been here before.

"This'll be the fourth time since I've been a head coach that we've been able to play in this game (regional final) and the third time is hopefully the charm because it's Hearne for the third time," Jones said.

Jones and assistant coach Scott Adams are trying to lead this young group to Port Aransas' first basketball state semifinal since 2003.

The team is led by sophomores, with no seniors on the roster.

"For being a young team these guys are laser focused," Jones said.

Leading scorer and ballhandler Micah Lafayette says the youth is nothing new for this group.

"In middle school we'd play these AAU tournaments against these older kids. I guess we just adapt to it," Lafayette said.

Sophomore forward Lincoln Mayer says the team uses any doubters as motivation.

"Teams will know that we're young and might not think we're ready for playoffs but we've been playing for six years together now," Mayer said.

On the cusp of achieving history, sophomore center Phisher Shackleford says the team can rely on one another.

"We just help each other. It's not like we need to say it... our IQ we just know where to go," Shackleford said.

While many Coastal Bend teams have already been eliminated, the Marlins have a chance to show what South Texas basketball is all about.

"We just want to represent Corpus," Jones said.

