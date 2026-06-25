Phil Danaher Stadium upgrades projected to be ready at start of Calallen football season

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Calallen's Phil Danaher Stadium is receiving some much needed upgrades from the 2024 bond project. The stadium is expected to be done right at the start of football season.

Larissa Liska

They're installing a press box with an ADA compliant elevator, a video scoreboard that is larger than Gregory-Portland's, new stadium entrances, fencing around the entire facility and expansion of home and visitor concessions and restrooms. The stadium is used by multiple sports, the band and more. It's part of a larger project that athletic director Charlie Reeve is proud to be part of.

"Re-turfed our softball and baseball field. We're building a new fine arts building," Reeve said. "We just got done with a new track facility, and then now we've got the scoreboard, press box and fencing. Our community invests in their kids and they invest in their schools."

Larissa Liska

Calallen kicks off their football season on the road against Kingsville on Thursday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. at Javelina Stadium. Then they're back home at Phil Danaher Stadium against Carroll for week two.

Larissa Liska