Orange Grove's Rylee Freitag qualifies for UIL State track and tennis in same season

ORANGE GROVE, Texas — It's a difficult task to become a State qualifier, but it's even harder to accomplish the feat in multiple sports. Orange Grove junior Rylee Freitag balances running track and playing tennis, preparing to compete at the highest level in back-to-back weeks.

"I love the adrenaline it gives," Freitag said. "It makes me want to push for our team and to win."

Larissa Liska

Freitag will compete at the UIL 3A State track meet in Austin on Thursday, May 14 as the anchor leg in the 4x100 and 4x200. The Lady Bulldogs broke school records in both relays this spring, running 48.99 in the 400 relay and 1:45.46 in the 800 relay. Last year they placed 8th at State in the 4x200.

"I think it's our connection. Of course all of the other years we've had this connection, but it's made us faster together," Freitag said. "Our handoffs click more and there's no drama."

Larissa Liska

Freitag won high-point individual at the Area track meet, at the time competing in five events. She also broke the school record in her first season of competing in triple jump.

"It's hard to put into words what Rylee Freitag has accomplished," said Orange Grove track head coach Virginia Parsons. "She's resilient and she's just a phenomenal athlete."

Larissa Liska

Balancing track and tennis has not always been easy. Sometimes she and her coach have had to train before school just to achieve this goal.

"They help me. They work with me," Freitag said. "I tell them I need to go to track at this time. They'll move practices around."

ORANGE GROVE TRACK STATE QUALIFIERS

Rylee Freitag - 4x100 relay, 4x200 relay

Alaina Gonzalez - 100 hurdles, 4x100 relay

Maison Migura - 4x100 relay, 4x200 relay

Mia Garza - 4x100 relay, 4x200 relay

Kinleah Carr - 4x200 relay

Larissa Liska

Freitag's girls doubles partner is her best friend junior tennis player Lilley Spitzer. Last year they were alternates going into the State tournament after finishing fourth at Regionals, and this year they finished second at Regionals to qualify.

"We've been friends since we were little and just to practice together and the good times together," Spitzer said.

Larissa Liska

From coming up short to getting a taste of State, Freitag has achieved a lot. Now she's chasing a medal.

"Don't give up when you come short because at the end of the day it's what you make out of it."

Larissa Liska

UIL 3A State Tennis is scheduled for this Thursday, May 7 at the Annemarie Tennis Center in San Antonio. Girls doubles are at 9:15 a.m. and boys singles begin at 8 a.m.

ORANGE GROVE TENNIS STATE QUALIFIERS

Rylee Freitag - girls doubles

Lilley Spitzer - girls doubles

Drake Everett - boys singles