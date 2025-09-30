Orange Grove's Daniel Bahn named 2025 Game Changer of the Week

ORANGE GROVE, Texas — The 4-0 Orange Grove Bulldogs are coming off a huge UIL 3A-DI District 15 win over Edna, 34-21. Orange Grove was 0-3 against the Cowboys since 2020. The key to the Bulldog's success was sophomore running back Daniel Bahn, our week 5 Game Changer of the Week.

"We played hard all four quarters," Bahn said. "We went non-stop, and we just knew that if we straight from the get-go go hard and go fast then we'll just come out with the W."

Bahn was a workhorse for Orange Grove last Friday. He rushed for 238 yards on 18 carries and scored 2 touchdowns. Plus he caught a pass for 26 yards. Bahn gives credit to his experienced o-line, but it's also his football IQ that's changing the game.

"There was an opening, and so I let the coach know," Bahn said. "We ran that play, and next thing you know we scored a touchdown."

The sophomore leads the Bulldogs with 633 yards through four games.

"We know he's an athlete. We know he's explosive," said Orange Grove football head coach Jared Johnston. "He can play receiver, he can play our slot and he can do all kinds of stuff. Just for being at a young age to be able to have the patience and the vision he has is something special."

It's been a tag-team effort with dual-threat senior quarterback Linden Rodriguez. Against Edna, Rodriguez completed 7 of 13 passes for 150 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception. Plus, he rushed for 112 yards on 11 carries and 1 touchdown.

"He does really well at getting off a block, cutting, just finding an open hole and making something out of nothing," Rodriguez said. "Just being able to show them that we can pass the ball, so we spread them out and we just have him running right through them."

With the win over Edna, Orange Grove keeps their district title hopes alive. The Bulldogs shared their last title in 2016 and won it outright in 2015 when they also started the season 4-0.

"Thank you for supporting us and just stay on our side," Bahn said.

Orange Grove is going on the road for an undefeated matchup against West Oso. The Bears are 4-0 for the first time since 1998.

