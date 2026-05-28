On the road to Austin, Santa Gertrudis Academy honors Lady Lions before State softball

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Hey everyone, I'm Larissa Liska in Kingsville. Santa Gertrudis Academy softball is heading back to the State Championship for the first time since 2023. They're going to battle Coahoma, and it's a tough test. SGA held a pep rally with some of the best fan support in the state.

"The community support does mean a lot," said SGA senior pitcher Natalia Escobedo. "It does feel great knowing our community has our back no matter what."

Larissa Liska

Santa Gertrudis Academy will be playing in their fifth State title game in program history. Pitcher Alexia Ruiz, one of four seniors on the roster, is excited for the opportunity to get another shot at Coahoma.

"Being able to go back, help my team out and play in the State Championship it really means a lot," Ruiz said. "We're hoping we can bring back the gold for our community."

Larissa Liska

Kingsville celebrated the Lady Lions in style, hosting a pep rally with cheerleaders, prayer and motivational speakers.

"From scrimmages to right now we travel really well," said Jeannette Salinas, Adelyn Lopez' mother. "They're there. They're they're screaming, they're yelling, they're supporting the girls 110 percent, and it means a lot to have this pep rally to support them on the way to State."

"I'm supporting my two granddaughters. I'm just so proud of them and the whole team," said Velma Veliz, the grandmother to two Lady Lions. "We're super excited to go to the game tomorrow."

Larissa Liska

"I'm rooting for all these girls. They're gonna do great. I'm happy. I'm excited to go" said Jacob Moya, Jaceeann's boyfriend. "I'm gonna make a lot of noise, go support my girlfriend and all the other girls. I think that's it. We're ready to go. We're hyped here!"

The Santa Gertrudis Academy Lady Lions (40-4) and 3-time State Champions Coahoma Lady Bulldogs (27-4) battle for the UIL 3A-DII State title on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Red and Charline McCombs Field at UT Austin.