Odem's John Hinojosa named 2025 Game Changer of the Week

ODEM, Texas — The Odem Owls football program is undefeated at (6-0) after taking down Taft 40-6 in week 6. Part of the reason for their success is John Hinojosa. He ranks in the top 15 in Texas high school football for rushing yards. In the Coastal Bend alone Sinton's Mykha Green (1,535 yards) is ranked No. 3, followed by Tuloso-Midway's Damian Figueroa (1,215 yards) at No. 9 and Odem's Hinojosa (1,149 yards) at No. 14. That's why he's our KRIS 6 Game Changer of the Week.

"I really think that it does most of the punishing for teams," Hinojosa said. "You know it wears their defense out a lot, and if that's the game plan that we need to go with. Running the ball to wear down the defense to open up the passing lane."

Hinojosa bulldozed Taft defenders last Friday, rushing for 271 yards on 39 carries and 3 touchdowns. Plus, the 5-foot-9 running back scored on 4 2-point conversions.

"He reads our blocks very well, especially in pass pro," Hinojosa said. "He tells us which side he's going to help out on, especially if there's blockers blitzing."

Larissa Liska

Through 6 games, Hinojosa totals 1,149 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns on 145 carries with only 1 fumble. He gives credit to the o-line for his success.

"Their motivation, their drive, they don't fear anyone and they go at it," Hinojosa said. "I just love the way they hustle and the way they move people."

"That's my running back you know. I take care of him as much as he takes care of us," said Odem junior left guard Jonah Garcia. "He puts the points on the board and we take care of him up front."

Larissa Liska

Hinojosa works hard on the field and in the classroom. He's got a 4.3 GPA and is currently Salutatorian of his class. His motivation comes from his mother Lisa who is a breast cancer survivor.

"I do it for her. I do it for my grandma as well who was a cancer survivor," Hinojosa said. "Just showing them support and love. Wearing the pink for them."

That's why every touchdown means more. It's for the team and it's for his family.

"Every touchdown I make sure to look for her and give her a big ol' heart," Hinojosa said.

Larissa Liska

Odem is off to a 6-0 start for their second consecutive season. A winning tradition that Hinojosa and the Owls want to continue building upon.

"I just want to put on a show for y'all," Hinojosa said. "I love the community. I love giving y'all something to be excited about. I play for y'all. Love y'all."

Odem travels to George West on Friday. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. Both teams are looking to stay undefeated and battling for the UIL 3A-DII District 16 lead. Odem won district in 2023 and George West won the title last fall.

UIL 3A-DII District 16 Standings

Odem 2-0, 6-0

George West 1-0, 5-0

Santa Rosa 1-0, 4-1

Hebbronville 1-1, 3-3

Taft 1-1, 2-4

Banquete 0-2, 1-5

Monte Alto 0-2, 0-6

Thank you to Thomas J. Henry for supporting Coastal Bend athletes.