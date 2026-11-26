CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Calallen Wildcats (11-1) are heading back to the UIL 4A-DI football Regional Semifinal for the third consecutive year. This time, the Wildcats have a score to settle. Last year, Calallen fell to La Vernia 31-13. Now, the two teams are set to meet again Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Alamodome.

"We have one goal, and that's the State Championship. So this is another, you know, rocking our road," a Calallen senior left guard Casen Knupp.

The Wildcats have dominated their first two playoff opponents, outscoring them a combined 120-15, but La Vernia presents a much stiffer challenge. The Bears average over 45 points per game, powered by dual-threat quarterback Cooper Null.

Larissa Liska

Calallen's defense has held opponents to an average of 16 points per game this postseason. The Wildcats are counting on their front four to apply pressure and keep things manageable in the secondary.

"Anytime that we can put pressure on the quarterback with our front four, I think it makes it a whole lot easier for our back end guys, and we can stay in coverage. I just think we're playing really well as a unit right now," said Calallen football head coach Charlie Reeve.

Larissa Liska

On offense, the Wildcats counter with their own dual-threat quarterback, Connor Klostermann. He is surrounded by multiple weapons, including sophomore running back Jimmy Tipton.

"You never know if Connor is going to keep it. You never know if we're going to do a reverse or whatever. So I mean, I think it's really good because I like the rotation that we have going. Tanksley, he's a really good running back too," Tipton said.

Larissa Liska

Fueling the offense is a physical and experienced offensive line. Knupp, who stands 6-foot-4, says their unit has grown since last year's playoff exit.

"You know, I feel like we're a lot more physical and a lot more athletic. Size wise, I mean we had some big guys last year, but I think all around it's a lot bigger," Knupp said.

Larissa Liska

Calallen (11-1) and La Vernia (9-3) kick off Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Alamodome in San Antonio. All tickets will be sold at the gate only. Calallen Athletics will get some proceeds back from those gate sales.