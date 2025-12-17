No. 10 Port Aransas holds off No. 23 Agua Dulce in non-district 2A showdown

AGUA DULCE, Texas — No. 10 Port Aransas (10-4) held off No. 23 Agua Dulce (12-1) 42-35 in a 2A non-district matchup. The Longhorns were undefeated going into the game. Port Aransas sophomore Micah Lafayette led the floor with 20 points.

"Well we did what we've done all year which is team defense. Our man to man defense is amazing. We practice that every single day," Lafayette said. "It's really special. We've been playing with each other for a while, so we have that chemistry and we're ready to go.

Agua Dulce senior Lane Ranly totaled 13 points and Agua Dulce sophomore Phisher Shakelford scored 9 points.