Mykha Green surpasses Sinton single season rush yards record, linemen lead the way

SINTON, Texas — The Sinton Pirates slogan all season long has been, the standard is the standard. The standard on offense is being physical in the trenches, and that has led to senior running back Mykha Green reaching a historic milestone going into the second round of UIL 4A-DII playoffs.

"He's on a mission when he runs the ball and he's fun to watch," said Sinton football head coach Michael Troutman. "He wants to score every time he touches the ball."

Here is Sinton's all time single season rushing record list from midway through the season. Since then, Green has climbed up the rankings from No. 4 to No. 1.

Sinton

Green has rushed for 2,654 yards through 11 games, surpassing Tyler Handson who held the program's single season rush yards record since 2013. Green has already outworked his own junior year total by 1,800 yards.

"He's so strong, his lower body," Troutman said. "He's got great vision. He makes one cut and he gets up-field."

Larissa Liska

Green means go. That's his motto. Finding the endzone is his goal, and he's already scored 38 touchdowns. That total also breaks Handson's record who totaled 37. Green will do whatever it takes to help the team.

"I mean just being able to explode through that gap," Green said. "It doesn't matter how big that block is, I'm going to give it 110 percent."

Green credits the offensive line for getting the job done up front. The Pirates' o-line was recognized as the best in UIL 4A to start the season for their size and athleticism.

"I mean we've been out here since July working out in the Texas heat and that's definitely not easy at all," said Sinton senior offensive tackle and Rice University verbal commit Clay Mitchell. "We've been doing it as one whole team."

Larissa Liska

Green's ability to find another gear has not gone unnoticed by college coaches, and before playoffs he already held offers from UTRGV, UT-Permian Basin and Midwestern State University.

"Very proud to have this team with me, and these other guys as well," Green said. "They give a good look. Great scout team. Without them we wouldn't be able to do what we do."

Texas A&M-Kingsville cornerback coach Eddie Moten stopped by Sinton on Tuesday to visit the Pirates.

Larissa Liska

Sinton (10-1) kicks off their UIL 4A-DII second round playoff matchup against Jarrell (9-2) on Friday at 7 p.m. at Comalander Stadium in San Antonio.