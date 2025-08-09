Mustangs give new King coaching staff a thumbs up; bringing back the energy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The King Mustangs football program is projected to finish fifth in UIL District 14-5A DII. One spot out of the playoffs, but their looking to snap an eight-year playoff drought. They've got a new quarterback, a new head coach and a new energy that's going to turn this season around.

"The new vibe. We've had a lot more energy," said King senior linebacker and running back Caden Stringer. "I think people are a lot more excited with the new coach. You know, all of the new stuff that he's bringing."

Stringer leads a group of fast flyers. Before the season even kicks off, new head coach Austin Menner says the three-year backer is the heart and soul of the defense.

"I can't believe he doesn't have any attention, but the kid is a fantastic player," said Menner. "We're going to play him a little bit on offense too because he's explosive."

The Mustang's offense starts up front. Not a lot of depth on the line, but plenty of experience.

"We talk about everything because we're like brothers," said King junior offensive lineman Luke Lawson. "We like to rally around our quarterback. He's young, but we know he can live up to the expectation."

They'll help their new quarterback. As of right now, the starter is sophomore Tatum Emerson. King's new coaching staff is making changes, trying to put the right pieces together.

"One returning receiver coming back," said Menner. "Another one that was actually at cornerback last year, we pulled him over to offense. One of our offensive linemen we've put him over at nose guard. Kind of just moving people around to make sure we're in successful situations to make sure we have the most opportunity for the best chance of winning."

King's culture is changing. Looking to string together their first winning season since 2016.

"To have a team that you can actually root for and be proud about for once. In a long time," said Stringer. "That's what I'm hoping for."

King starts their season with a home game against San Antonio Lanier at Buccaneer Stadium on Friday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m.