Moody drops 55 points in win over King on Game Night South Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Moody won its first district game of the season on Halloween Eve, defeating King 55-26 at Cabaniss Stadium on Thursday.

Dylan Prado struck first with a two-yard rushing touchdown, then it was Romeo Castillo who hit pay dirt, and Landen Trevino added another score.

Just like that it was 21-0 Moody early and they controlled the game from that point on.

"Our linemen they worked hard in practice and they wanted this win badly," Castillo said.

Castillo, who celebrated his birthday earlier this week, added an interception late in the first half.

King cut the lead to 16 with 6 minutes to play but Moody (4-5, 1-3) scored two more touchdowns to extend its advantage.

It's the Trojans' first win in UIL 5A-DII District 14. They face Carroll on the road next Friday. King will travel to Gregory-Portland next week.

