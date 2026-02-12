Moody alum Tameka Roberts-Nunez to be inducted into San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Moody Trojan alum Tameka Roberts-Nunez will be inducted into the San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame. The UTSA track and field 8-time All-American won 17 Southland Conference titles in the 1990's, and still holds a few conference records.

Roberts-Nunez was surprised her name was still at the top of the UTSA record books in the outdoor 100 meters (11.25), 200 meters (22.94) and long jump (6.66m) and indoor 200 meters (23.26).

"For me it was about getting conference championships. It was about being the best team out there and doing whatever I could for my teammates," Roberts-Nunez said. "I never worried about how fast I did, if it was a record. I mean it was a shocker to me to hear all that after all of these years. I think I did some pretty special things. I just didn't know how special they were until today."

The San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame tribute is set for August 29th at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.

Roberts-Nunez currently coaches P.E. at Randolph ISD in San Antonio. She has served the community for 25 years. During her career at UTSA, she was a dual-sport athletes. Roberts-Nunez played basketball in 1997-98 and posted 47 points, 48 rebounds, 13 assists and 20 steals.