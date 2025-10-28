Miller's Jayden Herrera named 2025 Game Changer of the Week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Miller Buccaneers are coming off a huge 70-18 district win over King. The Bucs stat leader was their freshman quarterback Jayden Herrera who threw 9 touchdown passes. That total broke a single-game school record set by Jaedyn Brown in 2021. That's why Herrera is our week 9 KRIS 6 Game Changer of the Week.

"That was my first start, so I was kind of at first during class all day I was nervous, nervous, nervous," Herrera said. "When it got to game time the nerves went down."

Those feelings are normal for a freshman, but it was his growing confidence that stood out to senior wide receiver and cornerback Charles Perry.

"It was an inspiration," Perry said. "You usually don't see younger guys step up to the plate and take on the challenge, but he did and he did it at full speed with no hesitation or nerves. He looked good."

Herrera connected with 6 different receivers for 9 passing touchdowns against King, while completing 16 of 23 passes for 323 yards. A chance he worked hard to earn. This season Herrera has shared a role with fellow freshman David James.

"He comes every single day. I know he's had to split some time, and those guys have been battling and competing against with other," said Miller football head coach Justen Evans. "They're really the best of friends, him and David. He got his opportunity this past week, and I mean he made the most of it."

Former Miller quarterback and previous record holder Jaedyn Brown threw 8 touchdown passes against Brownsville Hanna in playoffs 4 years ago. Andrew Body led the Bucs before Brown, and Trevor Long took over after. All quarterbacks who left their mark.

"When you're coming up behind Trevor that's some big shoes to fill, and he's helped me as well as JB and Body have helped me," Herrera said. "It's just awesome to say that I've passed those guys records."

He was one touchdown away from tying the Coastal Bend record that was set at 10 by Refugio quarterback Travis Quintanilla in 2012 against Taft. Quintanilla ranks No. 4 all-time in Texas high school football for the single-game touchdown passing record. Stamford's Peyton Bevel holds the state record at 12 touchdowns against DeLeon in 2018.

Herrera is an accurate passer, throws catchable balls and can process the game. He learned a lot of his skills from his father Javier who played quarterback at King.

On Friday, the Buccaneers (3-5) battle Gregory-Portland (7-1) for the UIL 5A-DII District 14 Championship. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Buccaneer Stadium. Catch the highlights on the Friday Night Fever.

