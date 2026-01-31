Miller's Hailey Martinez celebrates 1,500 points, Lady Bucs defeat King in OT 49-48

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Miller Lady Bucs (13-7, 6-7) earned a tough 49-48 overtime win in UIL District 29-5A against the King Mustangs on Friday.

Before the game, Miller celebrated senior Hailey Martinez for surpassing 1,500 career points. This achievement had not been reached by Miller girls basketball in over two decades, since 2003. Martinez entered Tuesday's game with 1,522 career points, along with 434 rebounds, 314 steals, 151 assists and 31 blocks. A true reflection of a complete, all-around player.

"It means a lot. I love everything here. I love this school, so to hit 1,500 points here at this school it's amazing. Sweat, tears, everything. A lot of commitment, a lot of energy, everything."

Miller also honored , or as many know him as Coach Whitt, for his 31 years of serving student-athletes. The past four years, he has been the right-hand man to Miller basketball head coach Desiree Thomas. He is well respected for his mentorship, and at times father figure role. Whittington will be retiring at the end of the school year.