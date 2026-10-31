Miller survives late against Calhoun to setup district championship matchup next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Miller and Calhoun faced off in a UIL 4-A D1 District 15 matchup at Buccaneer Stadium under the Friday night lights.

Both teams fighting for a chance at the district title, came into this game more than just prepared.

During pregame warm-ups Calhoun Head Coach Stephen Hrncir said that his team knew the importance of the game. Miller, with a win would be facing Calallen in a de-facto district championship game the next week. But he said that he believed Miller's toughest battle yet was staring them in the eye Friday night.

The Sandcrabs suffered a few ball security issues through much of the first half specifically on the snap, and after a change at quarterback and center the team continued to suffer them.

But they controlled the clock much of the night, and kept the high octane Buccaneer offense at bay for a large majority of the 1st half.

Late in the 2nd quarter the Miller offense began to exploit a few holes in the Calhoun run defense and took the halftime lead.

It wasn't until the final quarter that this chess match turned into a street fight. 3 lead changes in just the 4th quarter alone. After the dust settled, Miller stood tall with a 28-23 win on the night before Halloween.

Miller takes on the Calallen Wildcats in Week 11.

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