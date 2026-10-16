Miller rolls Moody, moves to 5-2 behind Isaac Kazanjian's 3 touchdowns

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Miller head coach David McHugh told me that his team watched Saban, a new docuseries about the former Alabama head coach, this week.

It might've rubbed off on the Bucs, who looked as dominant as Nick Saban's old teams during Thursday's game against Moody.

Miller defeated the Trojans 52-0 on Game Night South Texas to move to 5-2 overall and 3-0 in district play.

They were led by freshman running back Isaac Kazanjian, who rushed in three touchdowns on the evening.

He first hit paydirt after a 53-yard throw from QB Jayden Herrera to Jaidyn Gonzalez put Miller in the red zone.

Laythan Wilson added a toe-tap touchdown late in the first quarter to put the Bucs up 18-0.

Miller now will take its undefeated district record on the road against King next week.

Moody will have a bye next week before facing King on Oct. 29.

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