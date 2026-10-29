Miller looks to stay undefeated in UIL 4A-DI District 15, hosting Calhoun in Game of the Week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's week 10 of the high school football season and our Game of the Week is a UIL 4A-DI District 15 matchup between Port Lavaca Calhoun (5-3, 3-1) and Miller (6-2, 4-0). It's a battle for second place, but if the Buccaneers get the win they'll have the chance to play for the District Championship week 11 against Calallen. First things first, Miller needs to take care of business at home.

We'll have this game streaming on the KRIS 6 website, YouTube and Facebook. Plus, we're allowed to broadcast this game the next day, Saturday, on our sister station KDF at 11 a.m. It's our Game of the Week and Game Night South Texas makeup game from our week 6 lightning delay between King and Calallen.

"Very balanced. We can run the ball. We can pass the ball," said Miller junior center Sean Munguia. "We have a dual threat quarterback that can make plays wherever."

Larissa Liska

Miller has a lot of weapons on offense, and more importantly they have a balanced attack. Over 1,400 yards through the air and 1,602 on the ground. It starts with the linemen, which gives their sophomore quarterback Jayden Herrera confidence.

"You know, with our quarterback, Pops has done a really, really good job of not only taking care of the football, but you know, finding different ways to get other guys the ball," said Miller football head coach David McHugh.

Larissa Liska

The Bucs are a family, and at the line of scrimmage literally. Their center Sean Munguia improves every rep when facing his fraternal twin brother and defensive tackle Matthew at practice.

"I think just the physicality we have going against each other, making each other better," said Miller junior defensive tackle Matthew Munguia. "Just being one of the leaders on the defense just helps us get together."

Larissa Liska

This deep into the season most teams are facing adversity with injuries, but the next man up mentality has kept Miller's defense locked in. So far in district play they have not allowed more than 9 points a game. Their next opponent, Calhoun is run-heavy with 1,745 rushing yards and 621 passing yards.

"You know, we have a lot of guys that are playing really, really well right now," McHugh said. "You know, defensively we have 3 freshmen that are starting right now and they've done a phenomenal job and we have guys that are stepping up, stepping in all over the field."

The UIL 4A-DI District 15 matchup between Port Lavaca Calhoun and Miller kicks off on Friday at 7 p.m. at Buccaneer Stadium. We'll have the game streaming on our KRIS 6 website, Facebook and YouTube.