Miller looks to stay undefeated in district, facing Moody on Game Night South Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our week 8 Game Night South Texas live TV matchup is a Corpus Christi ISD duel between Miller and Moody. The Bucs are looking to stay undefeated in UIL 4A-DI District 15, while the Trojans look to spoil their chances in the battle of the Westside. Catch the game live on our KRIS 6 website.

"It's what we preach, it's what we teach and that's what they produce," said Moody defensive coordinator Phillip Franco. "So we love seeing that fight in them."

Fight and determination can be hard to find when dealing with injuries, but the next Trojan up mentality has helped Moody continue to play.

"I'm really happy that we've come together and we're really like a family," said Moody junior outside linebacker Ethan Wilburn. "We work on little things and we see our little mistakes and we just go and fix it like that."

The Trojans have rushed for nearly 1,000 yards and found the endzone 11 times with 6 different guys.

"It's really nice because you never know which one is going to be getting the ball, so it's always a good thing for us because we're able to use that versatility to help us out," Franco said.

Miller's defense has held both of their first two district opponents to under 10 points. One of those wins was against Beeville, a run-heavy team like Moody.

"The Beeville game really helped us because it's just a lot of run defense and that's was all we kind of practiced for, so filling our gaps, making sure we read our keys and go from there," said Miller senior linebacker ESPN Cole.

The Buccaneers offense is balanced, rushing and passing for over 1,000 yards each. Their running backs are young, but they've carried their load.

"I think our freshman nicknamed Fig he has a lot of speed," said Miller sophomore running back David Villarreal. "Tayshaun he's really fast and can get to them holes and me I can do it all."

"Been really good having three guys that are very unselfish and they're also all young," said Miller offensive coordinator Ruben Garcia. "You know David is a sophomore, (Tayshaun) Taylor is a sophomore and then Fig Isaac (Kazanjian) he's a freshman so they're all young and we're going to have them for a while."

Game Night South Texas kicks off on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. with the broadcast starting at 7 live on our sister station KDF and on our KRIS 6 website. The last time Moody beat Miller was in 2018.

UIL 4A-DI District 15 Standings:

Calallen (3-0, 6-1)

Miller (2-0, 4-2)

Beeville (2-1, 3-4)

Calhoun (1-1, 3-3)

Tuloso-Midway (1-1, 1-5)

Moody (0-3, 1-6)

King (0-3, 1-6)

The top four in each district advance to playoffs.

Thank you to Thomas J. Henry for supporting Coastal Bend athletes.