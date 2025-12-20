Miller keeps UIL District 29-5A lead over Gregory-Portland, winning 46-39

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Miller Lady Buccaneers earned a much needed UIL District 29-5A win over Gregory-Portland 46-39 on Friday. The victory gives the Lady Bucs an edge in the district standings, just inside playoff position.

Points

Miller- Janae Torres- 17, Hailey Martinez- 12, Amorette Gallegos- 6, Jada Williams- 5, Nicolette Day- 4, Raelynn Rodriguez- 2

GP- Bella Davis-9, Kaelynn Shirley-7, Rheanna Escamilla- 5, Jayden Lara- 4, Jolynn Martinez- 3, Kadynce Miller- 3, Paityn Armstrong-2, Bailey Rombs-2, Savanah Rios-2, Isabella Sissom-2