Miller grad Andrew Body enters transfer portal; represented by Heil Law Sports Division and Vance Owen

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Andrew Body announced his decision to enter the college football transfer portal. He was recently named the 2025 FCS HBCU Player of the Year. After graduating from Miller in 2021, he signed to play college football at Texas Southern before transferring to Alabama State.

With at least one year of eligibility left, Body is having to navigate the portal process. This time he has help. Body recently announced that the Heil Law Firm Sports Division and Attorney Vance Owen will co-represent him in the NCAA portal and Name, Image and Likeness negotiations.

"I would consider myself the trailblazer. One of the first ones to do it," Body said.

Despite suffering injuries, Body dominated his opportunities. He threw for 1,770 yards and 20 touchdowns while only allowing 1 interception through 8 games. Plus, he rushed for 708 yards and 4 scores, which led to the Hornets first 10-win season in two decades.

"I'm going to continue to prove that there are some gems in Corpus Christi, the Coastal Bend and South Texas because there are, and I'm just tired of it really getting slept on," Body said.

Multiple schools have shown interest in Body. The transfer portal officially opened Jan. 1, 2026.

"It's important for these athletes to have quality people that they can trust to make sure that they can guide them through that, and to help them get the best outcomes," law Heil Law Firm Attorney, owner and CEO Robert Heil. "Ultimately, we're looking to preserve and protect the future or young athletes. Not just for this moment, but their entire lives."

NIL was established for college sports in 2021. Body said a lot has changed in college football, but mostly behind the scenes.

"They're given so much lump sum of money up front and early, so a lot of these kids don't know what to do with the money," Body said. "That's really the biggest thing."

Body has a big decision to make in regard to his college commitment. He wants a place where he can battle to be QB 1, and a program that values quarterback decision making, preparation and winning.

"Glory to God and shout out to the Body family," Body said. "Thank you to everybody supporting me back at home down in South Texas. Y'all's support definitely does not go unnoticed. Y'all are the reason I'm still going, so thank y'all."

Body is expected to make a college decision in the next couple of weeks, with his goal to compete for the program's starting quarterback role.