Miller football ready to surprise in UIL 4A-DI District 15

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Miller might have a new head coach this year and they're in a new division, but one this is the same. They've got a fantastic defense led by junior defensive end Deion Jones, and he's one of the fastest off the ball.

"Everybody on the D line is returning this year, so that's what I like about it. We're definitely gonna have a lot of good chemistry. We're definitely more physical and we are way more vocal than we were last year."

Larissa Liska

Jones is physical, powerful, fast and tough to go one-on-one. Last fall he Miller with 3 sacks and 12 hurries, plus he added 72 tackles. His skills were recently recognized by UTSA as he received a Division 1 college offer.

"Honestly, it felt really good just to know that all my work is paying off," Jones said. "That I have the talent and what it takes to play at the Division I level. It just made a kid more hungry."

Deion Jones

Jones is not the only one to keep on the radar. Miller senior linebacker Espn Cole led the Bucs in tackles last season with 126 through 11 games.

"We've been training physicality and you know, during the offseason," Cole said. "It's just weight room, weight room, and just being physical. Swimming to the ball, 11 hats."

Larissa Liska

"This might be one of the best defensive teams that I think that Miller is going to put on the field in a long time," said Miller first year head coach David McHugh.

Miller's offense might be young, but some of the players have experience from last year. It's currently a quarterback and running back battle for the starting role, but they're alongside a veteran offensive line. There are 3-4 guys competing at quarterback including Jayden Herrera and Gavin Garcia. At running back Tayshaun Taylor and David Villarreal are two of the guys battling it out.

"It helps when we have an O-line that has been here," McHugh said. "Our whole O line is full of juniors with one senior, so that's a huge, a huge aspect to the game as well."

Larissa Liska

The Bucs are hungry after falling in the first round last season, but they're ready after dropping down to UIL 4A-DI and joining a new district alongside new head coach McHugh.

"One thing a lot of people forget about this football team last year is that we're a (4-7) football team," McHugh said. "I think that bringing back a lot of guys, a lot of guys that are hungry to make sure that that doesn't happen again, is a huge thing."

Miller kicks off the season on the road at Flour Bluff on Friday, Aug. 28 at 7:30 p.m. Check it out because it's our Friday Night Fever Game of the Week.