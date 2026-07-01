Mexico wins 2-0, fourth clean sheet in World Cup as fans support at Whataburger Field

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fans of Mexico and a few for Ecuador gathered at Whataburger Field for the watch party to root for their favorite team in the World Cup round of 32 knockout stage match. Mexico kept their clean sheet after four games, winning 2-0 against Ecuador.

Larissa Liska

Mexico matched up with Ecuador Tuesday night, playing in front of a home crowd in Mexico City. They looked to continue their streak of not allowing a single goal in the World Cup.

"Ever since I was a little kid, my grandpa used to watch them," said Mexico fan and Calallen 2018 grad Brian Juarez. "I mean, I know the World Cup is every 4 years, but like every time it would pop up he would always watch. He was a big soccer fan, but Mexico has just been kind of like the team to root for."

Larissa Liska

The Hooks are known for baseball, which is also a worldwide sport. Part of the reason they wanted to show their support for the World Cup.

"It's exciting and again we hope people have a lot of fun," said Hooks General Manager Brady Ballard. "You're sitting on grass that is probably hopefully similar to the pitch that they're playing on, and we got soccer balls being kicked around in right field. So again, just embrace the fun and excitement of the World Cup in the U.S."

Larissa Liska

A few Ecuador fans also showed their support like Connie Carrillo who's parents are proud Ecuadorians. She'll never forget visiting with her family every summer.

"I'm just super proud. This means a lot," said Ecuador fan Connie Carrillo. "It's the knockout rounds of the World Cup, so it's a huge deal. Both teams are super talented, but I'm just excited just to be here and just showcase the Ecuatoriano, you know."

Larissa Liska

Mexico was on a hot streak, but they had not won a knockout round in 40 years when they took down Bulgaria in 1986. It had been their crutch, but the fans in Corpus Christi believed.

"They had a great group stage and moving forward you just kind of hope they take the momentum and kind of just have fun with it and go make a run," Juarez said. "You know that's that's what everybody's hoping for this year."

Larissa Liska

Team USA fans make sure to come out to Whataburger Field on Wednesday for their round of 32 match against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. with the match kicking off at 7.