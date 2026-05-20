Mary Carroll High School baseball program opens head coach search after Marsello's tenure

The Mary Carroll High School Tigers baseball program is entering a new chapter as they search for their next head coach. The position has officially opened following David Marsello's seven-season tenure with the team.

Marsello, who took over the Tigers program in 2019, guided the team through challenging times, including the COVID-shortened 2020 season. During his leadership from 2020 through the 2024 season, the Tigers compiled an overall record of 101-97-3, according to MaxPreps data.

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DO YOU HAVE WHAT IT TAKES? APPLY FOR THE JOB TODAY

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The coaching veteran brought extensive experience to Carroll, having previously spent 10 years at Tuloso-Midway High School, where he served as head baseball coach for five years and compiled a 70-68-3 record with the Warriors. A native of upstate New York, Marsello's coaching journey eventually brought him to the Corpus Christi area, where he became a respected figure in local high school baseball.

Corpus Christi ISD Athletics has posted the head coach position, seeking candidates who can continue building on the foundation Marsello established. The Tigers will be looking for leadership that can maintain their competitive edge in Texas high school baseball while developing young athletes both on and off the field.

The position represents an opportunity to lead one of Corpus Christi's established baseball programs and make a lasting impact on student-athletes in the community. Interested candidates can find application details through the Corpus Christi ISD Athletics department.

As the Tigers prepare for their next season, the school community will be watching closely to see who steps up to guide the program into its next phase.

