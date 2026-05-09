London sophomore pitcher Crosby Zeller is stellar in first career perfect game

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — London sophomore pitcher Crosby Zeller threw a perfect game Thursday night — no hits, no runs, no walks, and no errors — in Game 2 against Raymondville, securing a UIL 3A-DI Area second round playoff series sweep for the Pirates.

"It was great," Zeller said. "My defense, they backed me up a lot, whether it's Christian (Olivares) at first making two crucial picks or on the run backhand plays, sliding, diving grabs, all of them were there to support me."

It was the first perfect game of Zeller's career. He struck out 11 batters, and his go-to pitch throughout the outing was his changeup.

The last London Pirate to throw a perfect game was Kade Budd in 2021, who accomplished the feat in back-to-back weeks during the playoffs.

"You know, it was great just to continue the legacy," Zeller said. "I remember, I think it was 2022. I was in sixth grade and I was watching him (Kade Budd) pitch in the State Semifinal game, and I think he threw a one-hitter and it's just great to follow his footsteps."

London will face the winner of Goliad and Hondo in the Regional Semifinal.