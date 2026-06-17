London hires 2018 State Champion Alana Benitez to lead Lady Pirates softball

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend has seen many coaching changes on the diamond this off-season. On Tuesday, London hired Alana Benitez to lead Lady Pirates softball. She brings a short, but impressive resume from her first season of head coaching at West Oso.

This past spring she led the Lady Bears to their first district championship in program history. They also went undefeated in district. As a player, Benitez was a UIL State Champion with Santa Gertrudis Academy in 2018. Now she is excited for the opportunity at London.

"London has already built a strong tradition of excellence, and I can't wait to build on that," Benitez said. "My goal is still to develop the student athletes to play at a high level, to represent the community and to grow on and off the field. I can't wait to be working with the players, families, and the community to grow London softball. Go Pirates."

In the spring 2026 season, London fell in the third round of UIL 3A-DI playoffs. Next year London will move up to 4A.