London falls to McAllen Memorial 3-2 in penalty kicks on day 1 of Gulf Coast Soccer Classic

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Day 1 of the 2026 Gulf Coast Classic high school boys and girls soccer tournament did not disappoint. Checkout highlights from London's matchup with McAllen Memorial from the Gulf Coast Classic Boys Championship Bracket. McAllen Memorial won 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout.

London held a 2-0 lead in the second half, but McAllen Memorial responded on a penalty kick and free kick. The game came down to a penalty kick shootout. Both teams made 4 of their 5 attempts, so then it went to sudden death. First team to miss a goal loses. However, if the team that attacks first misses and then the second team misses then the PK shootout continues. McAllen Memorial won on the 12th attempt, outshooting London 10-9.