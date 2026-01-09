London falls to McAllen Memorial 3-2 in penalty kicks on day 1 of Gulf Coast Soccer Classic

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Day 1 of the 2026 Gulf Coast Classic high school boys and girls soccer tournament did not disappoint. Checkout highlights from London's matchup with McAllen Memorial from the Gulf Coast Classic Boys Championship Bracket. McAllen Memorial won 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout.
London held a 2-0 lead in the second half, but McAllen Memorial responded on a penalty kick and free kick. The game came down to a penalty kick shootout. Both teams made 4 of their 5 attempts, so then it went to sudden death. First team to miss a goal loses. However, if the team that attacks first misses and then the second team misses then the PK shootout continues. McAllen Memorial won on the 12th attempt, outshooting London 10-9.
DAY 2 FRIDAY SCHEDULE - BOYS
London vs. Alamo Heights at 9 a.m. at Cabaniss West
C.C. Moody vs. C.C. King at 9 a.m. at Cabaniss Soccer
Flour Bluff vs. McAllen Memorial at 11 a.m. at Cabaniss East
Carroll vs. Brownsville Hanna at 11 a.m. at Cabaniss Multi
CC Veterans vs. Sharyland Pioneer at 1 p.m. at Cabaniss West
Rockport-Fulton vs. Tuloso-Midway at 1 p.m. at Cabaniss Multi
Stratford vs. Katy Tompkins at 3 p.m. at Cabaniss East
C.C. Ray vs. Miller at 3 p.m. at Cabaniss Soccer