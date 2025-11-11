Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
London duo Maddox Jennings and Alex Manning named 2025 Game Changer of the Week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — KRIS 6 witnessed a thriller on Game Night South Texas last Thursday at London. As time expired the Pirates drilled a game-winning field goal, upsetting Orange Grove 38-35. Up to that point, London's efforts were led by a dynamic duo that connected on 4 touchdown passes. Alex Manning and Maddox Jennings are our Game Changer of the Week.

"It's kind of a blur," said London sophomore wide receiver Maddox Jennings. "I've dreamed of stuff like that. Like playing in front of a home packed crowd and making great catches, so I mean it was awesome."

London's receiver corps is stacked. Orange Grove double and sometimes triple-teamed Zach Tyrone, so that opened up the 1-on-1 matchup for Jennings who finished with 7 receptions for 192 yards and 4 touchdowns.

"Uses the sideline to his benefit," said London football head coach Andy Smith. "Not a lot of kids can do that, especially at the high school level. I think his pure route running and how he catches the football really makes him a college prospect."

Every throw was delivered by senior 6-foot-1 quarterback Alexander Manning.

"The ball is always in my hands. It's my favorite part about being quarterback," said London senior quarterback Alex Manning. "Then I like being able to dish the ball to all of my teammates and get everyone fed."

He completed 13 of 27 passes for 284 yards, 4 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

"I mean he's quick. Rolls out," Jennings said. "I'm pretty good on the sideline with comebacks and stuff, so I know I can make an athletic catch and the ball is going to be there 24/7."

Manning also rushed 13 times for 171 yards, including a 60 yard touchdown.

"I just saw green grass, and then I just put my head down and started running," Manning said. "It means a lot. My sophomore year I didn't do that as much. Now I feel like my game has evolved and developed, and it only helps my team out more and opens up more things."

London kicks off the first round of UIL 3A-DI playoffs against Rio Hondo on Friday at 7 p.m. in Harlingen.

Thank you to Thomas J. Henry for supporting Coastal Bend athletes.

