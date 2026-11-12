London baseball class of 2027 seniors headline day one of Coastal Bend college signings

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — London and Rockport-Fulton are among the Coastal Bend high schools celebrating the first official signing day for the class of 2027. Football signings will start at a later date, Dec. 2-4.

The London Pirates honored four of their seniors, with two signing for Division I baseball.

Larissa Liska

London shortstop Aiden Salinas inked his commitment to play baseball for the Miami Hurricanes. The 6-foot-2 infielder has made three UIL State tournament appearances with the Pirates, winning the UIL 3A State Championship as a sophomore and finishing State runner-up as a junior. He has one more season to play. Salinas grew up in a baseball family, and he is excited to represent in Miami.

"I kind of have my own path, kind of my own story, so Miami was the right fit. I talked to the coaches. They were super friendly. They made me feel welcomed. They start a lot of freshmen, so that's another big thing that I really enjoy. The campus is not too big, it's not too small, it's the perfect size," Salinas said.

Larissa Liska

Brody Smith made his decision to join Baylor baseball. He adds a right-handed pitcher and middle infielder to the roster. Family and faith made Baylor the perfect choice.

"Personally, like with my family, I'm very big on my faith. Baylor being a Christian school and I have connections with the coaches. I just really felt like it was a fit and it like home there," Smith said.

Larissa Liska

Rae Ponce will continue playing softball at Kilgore College. She will pitch and play first base. It is an opportunity that high school has prepared her for.

"It means a lot to me, and I'm really like appreciative of everybody who's been here to support me. London has been doing like so much to help me get ready for this day," Ponce said.

Larissa Liska

Jackson Newton signed his letter to play Division II basketball at UT Tyler. He is 6-foot-3 and plans on playing small forward. Joining a college team is a family tradition he is excited to continue.

"This has always been a dream of mine. My dad played college ball, basketball, and he's had a lot of accomplishments in his life that like really pushed me. So this means a lot for my family, just all those sacrifices that we put into it, and I'm super happy," Newton said.

Newton won't be the only Coastal Bend athlete joining UT Tyler basketball. Agua Dulce's Briggs Hoffman also made his commitment official.

Hoffman family

The Rockport-Fulton Pirates honored three seniors on college signing day. Two made their commitment to play softball. Hunter Duplechian joins the Coastal Bend College roster, and Trisha Boehm will go to Howard College.

"It's just really exciting, and I don't know, I'm feeling a lot of different emotions, but it's been a roller coaster. But I'm glad to have finally found my home and found my place," Boehm said.

Rockport-Fulton honors three class of 2027 Lady Pirates on college signing day

Wrestling has only been part of Pirate athletics for three full seasons, but now Jadyn Armendariz becomes the first Lady Pirate to ink her college commitment to wrestle at the next level.

"I hope it inspires a lot of others to know that they can do it. And just because it is an individual sport and you don't have team members to rely on, that it can be done, and there's people who have and will do this," Armendariz said.

Santa Gertrudis Academy honored volleyball player Ava Varela on signing to play for Maine Maritime Academy.

Larissa Liska

Congratulations to everyone who will compete in college.