London celebrates six senior athletes on college signing day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The London Pirates celebrated college signing day on Wednesday as six seniors made their commitments official.

Jordin Jarrin signed to play soccer at Texas A&M-Texarkana. Nyeli Arispe signed to powerlift at the University of Texas at Austin. Scarlet Fling joined the Dallas College Cedar Valley volleyball roster. Melayna Manzano will compete with the dance team at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Alex Manning adds a quarterback to the Schreiner University football roster. Ty Wiseman signed to golf at Calvin University.

Wiseman reflected on his decision to join the Calvin golf program.

"I think the teammates that I have at Calvin, the community and the relationships I built over the time and the visit, it was just the right place for me. London has showed me a lot, just showing me the game of golf and having a group of friends just supporting me and driving me to become better." Wiseman said.