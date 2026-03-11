London boys basketball upset by 3 points in State Semifinal, Aransas Pass falls to Westwood

BAY CITY, Texas — Two Coastal Bend boys basketball teams advanced to the UIL State Semifinals, London (38-2) and Aranasas Pass (22-18). Both were from District 29-3A, and fell short in the fifth round of playoffs.

UIL 3A-DI

No. 3 London 57, No. 6 Orangefield 60

UIL 3A-DII

No. 21 Aransas Pass 56, No. 5 Palestine Westwood 92

London got out to an early lead in the UIL 3A-DI State Semifinal, but Orangefield was up by 5, 26-21 at halftime. It was a small hill to climb the rest of the way, the Pirates down by as much as 10 points late in the fourth, but London was able to close the gap 60-57 with 10 seconds to go. Orangefield's defense held firm and upset London in the Pirates first ever trip to the fifth round.

"I mean unbelievable record. We fought," said London junior Aiden Salinas. "We have grit like no other. These guys are my brothers for life. I know we'll be working hard and we'll be back in this same position next year."

Larissa Liska

London's roster featured two seniors, including starter Christian Olivares. The USC college baseball signee injured his ankle under 2 minutes to go in the game. Just when you thought he was out, Olivares got back on the court.

"In my heart I could give this team the last minute the hardest that I can no matter what is happening with my body," Olivares said. "I know these guys if it would happen to them they would do the same thing, so I just wanted to get up and give it all I got."

Larissa Liska